Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.41) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($47.34) to GBX 3,800 ($46.13) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.20) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.02) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.27) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,118.33 ($49.99).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,235.50 ($51.41) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,299.50 ($52.19). The company has a market capitalization of £107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,161.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,052.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 38.12 ($0.46) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 5,606.06%.

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($51.71), for a total value of £70,765,117.80 ($85,900,847.05). 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

