Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

UL opened at $51.20 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

