Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.50

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.50 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.32). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 115,233 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Union Jack Oil Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1,350.00.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

