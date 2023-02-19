Uniswap Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.04 or 0.00028454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.37 billion and approximately $147.96 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00404315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000804 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.90812245 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 613 active market(s) with $163,082,625.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

