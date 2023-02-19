United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $92.20.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

