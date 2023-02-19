Unity Biotechnology’s (UBX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.80. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,582,970,000. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

