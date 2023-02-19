Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

UNVR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

