UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.09 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00013628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.19 billion and $2.09 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00398515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017237 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.33961677 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,846,837.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.