UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $3.35 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $1.78 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.35 or 0.00013605 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00405352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000818 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017157 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.34065182 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,137,357.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.