Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.85.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $51,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,382.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,593 shares of company stock worth $653,557. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $11,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

