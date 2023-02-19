USDD (USDD) Achieves Market Cap of $724.17 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $724.17 million and $25.23 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDD

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

