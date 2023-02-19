Vai Market Capitalization Tops $55.91 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.91 million and $10,949.48 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003936 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00424182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,933.00 or 0.28098574 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

