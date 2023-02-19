Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Valneva Trading Down 7.1 %

VALN opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Valneva has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

