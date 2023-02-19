Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.