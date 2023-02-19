Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $374.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.