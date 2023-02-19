Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 184 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

