Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

NRG Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $34.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.