Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 0.4% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Sysco by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sysco by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

SYY opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

