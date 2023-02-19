Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $518,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 24.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.13. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.