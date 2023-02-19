Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $51,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.46.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.