Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 1,161 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

