Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 326 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.4 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

