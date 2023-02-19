Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 452 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 181,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70,417 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Moon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 71,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,200,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,340,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,094,000 after buying an additional 219,087 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of APTV opened at $119.64 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $144.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average is $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

