Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 148 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $296.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.92.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

