Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 316 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock worth $765,562,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

