Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 237,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 721.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.49. The stock had a trading volume of 727,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,227. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average of $177.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

