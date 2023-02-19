Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.17 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $101.17 million and $22.21 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

