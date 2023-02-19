Verge Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $54.35 million and $825,378.97 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,691.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00404118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00091944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00651787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00550617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00172195 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,125,663 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.