Veritable L.P. Acquires 1,889 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 14.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 243,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in Carrier Global by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 316,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 106,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

