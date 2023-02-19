Veritable L.P. Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

