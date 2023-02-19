Veritable L.P. Buys 753 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

