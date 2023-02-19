Veritable L.P. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $103.48.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

