Veritable L.P. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $122.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.03.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

