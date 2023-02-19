Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $205.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

