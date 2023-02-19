Veritable L.P. Sells 1,262 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after acquiring an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,419,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 343,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

