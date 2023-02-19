Veritable L.P. Sells 1,658 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $31,736,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $2,338,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $3,399,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $227.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

