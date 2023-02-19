Veritable L.P. Sells 3,067 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after buying an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $279.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.59 and a 200 day moving average of $278.65.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

