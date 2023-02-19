Veritable L.P. Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

ALL stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.91%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

