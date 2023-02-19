Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Vicinity Centres from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Vicinity Centres Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNRAF opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

