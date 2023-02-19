Vonage (NYSE:VG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Vonage Stock Performance
Vonage stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.
About Vonage
