Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of down low-to-mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Vontier also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $26.12 on Friday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,980,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,442,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 97.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 362,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

