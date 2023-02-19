Wanchain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.64 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $44.07 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00079637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00057509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00030573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001105 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,114,788 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.