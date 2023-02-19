Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

