Water Island Capital LLC Acquires 224,111 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,361 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,111 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for approximately 2.6% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $45,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $93,475,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.28. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

