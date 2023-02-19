Water Island Capital LLC Grows Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,941 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 219,654 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 1.03% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $22,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $68,393,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $41,835,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 384,906 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $69.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

