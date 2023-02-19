Water Island Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

