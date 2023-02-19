Water Island Capital LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $200,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $218,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.38. 292,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,357. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zai Lab Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

