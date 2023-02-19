Water Island Capital LLC Purchases 162,146 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,146 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 4.1% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $72,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after buying an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.57. 5,364,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,611,820. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

