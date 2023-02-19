Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $298.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.50.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 15.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Watsco by 15.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 18.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE WSO opened at $323.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $343.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

