WAXE Self Reported Market Cap Hits $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $148,052.56 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $77.04 or 0.00314091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

